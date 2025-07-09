Best Energy Stocks To Watch Today – July 6th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, First Solar, and Synopsys are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the energy sector, including oil and gas exploration and production, renewable power generation, utilities, and related services. They represent an ownership stake in firms involved in the discovery, extraction, refining, transmission or distribution of energy resources. Investors often use energy stocks to gain exposure to commodity price movements and long-term demand trends in global energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,923,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day moving average is $325.13. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.87. 10,592,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,575,138. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,223,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771,659. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

First Solar stock traded up $14.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Synopsys stock traded up $23.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $546.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,980. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.89 and a 200 day moving average of $478.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Featured Stories