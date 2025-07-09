Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZMAR. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr March alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ZMAR stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr March (ZMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZMAR was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr March (BATS:ZMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.