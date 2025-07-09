Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FDIS stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

