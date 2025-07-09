Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $63,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 241.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

