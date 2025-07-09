Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RXL stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

