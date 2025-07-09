Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,001 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 247.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

