Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.35%.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,722,124.72. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,503,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,773,290 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

