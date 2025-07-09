World Investment Advisors Sells 474 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SDVY opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

