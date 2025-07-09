World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

JPIE opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

