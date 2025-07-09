World Investment Advisors Sells 7,100 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.27% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

BATS JAJL opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $28.26.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

