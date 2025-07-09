Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,362 Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. The trade was a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $267,150. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

