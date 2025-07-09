World Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,185 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after buying an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,661 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after buying an additional 3,421,595 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

