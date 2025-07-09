Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,926 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJULFree Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 178,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 34.5% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

