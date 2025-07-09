Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.