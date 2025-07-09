Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 235,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 24.4%

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.