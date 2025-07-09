Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.8% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

