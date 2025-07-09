Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

