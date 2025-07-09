Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,050,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 397,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

