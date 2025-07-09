World Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,048,000 after buying an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1%

D stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

