Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

