Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA IAI opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $114.17 and a 52 week high of $172.05.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.