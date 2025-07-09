Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 366,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $3,495,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,660,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,699,882.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 565,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,545. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $506.24 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

