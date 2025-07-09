J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

