Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,366 shares of company stock valued at $85,433,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

