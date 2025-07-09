Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 930,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $223.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at $119,806,377.04. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,592.33. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,294,062 shares of company stock valued at $495,050,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

