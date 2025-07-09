Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

