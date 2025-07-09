Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $166.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.