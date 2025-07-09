Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,954,000 after acquiring an additional 416,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

