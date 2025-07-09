iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,892 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

