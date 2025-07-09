Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

TSM opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $237.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

