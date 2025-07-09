Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 6.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:WS opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

