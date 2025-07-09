Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.13.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.0%

GEV stock opened at $530.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $537.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

