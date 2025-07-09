Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $73.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

