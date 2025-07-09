Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

