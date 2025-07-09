Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 430,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.04. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

