Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 310.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

