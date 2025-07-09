Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 329 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

