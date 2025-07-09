Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

