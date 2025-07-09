CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

CocaCola stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $299.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

