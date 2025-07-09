Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 179.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,285. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

