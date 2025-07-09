Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

