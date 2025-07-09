Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 236,346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $265,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 507,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,736. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zscaler or CrowdStrike: Which Is the Better Buy in 2025?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- SoundHound Rises as Short Sellers Exit and AI Demand Grows
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Yield Generators: 3 Stocks Enhancing Shareholder Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.