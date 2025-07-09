Main Street Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 530.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AON by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.33.

AON stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.88. 92,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $292.45 and a 12-month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

