Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $49,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

