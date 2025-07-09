Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 166.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,350. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

