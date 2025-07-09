Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4%

DHR stock opened at $201.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

