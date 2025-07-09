New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 551 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Insight Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

