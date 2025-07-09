New Insight Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $570.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $575.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.55 and a 200-day moving average of $534.67. The company has a market capitalization of $688.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

