Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 8th

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, Tetra Tech, JBS, and Cemex are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. They give investors exposure to a regulated, defensive sector with relatively stable cash flows driven by long-term service contracts and environmental regulations. Major players in this space include Waste Management Inc., Republic Services and Veolia. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE HAL traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 13,383,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,398,743. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.96. 1,106,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,240. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.83. 534,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $348.43.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. 1,881,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

JBS (JBS)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Shares of JBS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,935. JBS has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $15.11.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of Cemex stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Cemex has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.34.

