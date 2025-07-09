GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE GE opened at $247.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.07. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.